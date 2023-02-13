Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEZ opened at $69.67 on Monday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

