Short Interest in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Expands By 153.3%

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EG Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGGF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter worth $116,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in EG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in EG Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGGF opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. EG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

