Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 915 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

