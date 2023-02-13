Korea Investment CORP Purchases 140,505 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,332,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,505 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in News were worth $20,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in News by 3,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in News by 8,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in News by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

Shares of News stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

