Korea Investment CORP Purchases 832,749 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,749 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.18% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of HST opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

