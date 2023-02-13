Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,224 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.