Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,837 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $196.58 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

