Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,290 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.20% of Fidelity National Financial worth $20,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $43.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

