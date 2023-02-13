23,466 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 195,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MUC opened at $11.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.93.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.