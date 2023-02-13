Korea Investment CORP Has $19.33 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.20% of Unity Software worth $19,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Unity Software by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $121,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,149. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,296 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

Unity Software stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $117.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

