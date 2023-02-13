Korea Investment CORP Acquires 385,650 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 211.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 385,650 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,904 shares of company stock worth $2,131,454. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Trading Down 4.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $41.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $177.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.