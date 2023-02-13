Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after purchasing an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 51,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 725.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,872.68.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,515.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,551.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

