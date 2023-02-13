Korea Investment CORP Sells 96,832 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,832 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $83.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,237 shares of company stock worth $2,627,479 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.