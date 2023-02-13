Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

