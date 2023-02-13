Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $91.39 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $103.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

