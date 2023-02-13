Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $23,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Shares of DAR opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

