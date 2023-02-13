Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $20,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

CBRE stock opened at $87.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $104.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.37.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

