Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 422.0% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 618.2% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 331,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $176.78 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.