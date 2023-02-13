Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,129 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Nucor worth $23,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Nucor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NUE opened at $164.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

