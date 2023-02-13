Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.18% of Zebra Technologies worth $23,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.43.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $313.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $467.66.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

