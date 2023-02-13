Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,774 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $19,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Up 0.2 %

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $144.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

