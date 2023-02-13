Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,259 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Sun Life Financial worth $23,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

