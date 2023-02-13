Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,785 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $24,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

