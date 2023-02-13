Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,320 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 21,300.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.9 %

Several research firms have commented on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

