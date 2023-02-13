Loopring 1-Day Volume Hits $10.69 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $511.50 million and $10.69 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00425128 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,093.83 or 0.28161232 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.