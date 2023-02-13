Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) CEO Buys $26,000.00 in Stock

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Shallcross acquired 25,000 shares of Theriva Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theriva Biologics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of TOVX opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Theriva Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.

