Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Sells £2,407,500 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) insider Blair Thomas sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($3.86), for a total value of £2,407,500 ($2,893,977.64).

Blair Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Blair Thomas sold 665,290 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £2,122,275.10 ($2,551,118.04).

On Monday, February 6th, Blair Thomas sold 3,460 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £11,072 ($13,309.29).

On Friday, February 3rd, Blair Thomas sold 1,529,559 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.73), for a total transaction of £4,741,632.90 ($5,699,763.07).

Shares of LON:HBR opened at GBX 321.64 ($3.87) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 310.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 370.19. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 378.40. Harbour Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 272.61 ($3.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.47).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBR shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.77) to GBX 320 ($3.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 585 ($7.03) to GBX 520 ($6.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

