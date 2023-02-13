Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $79.25 million and $125,898.44 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00203212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00071683 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00058485 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002690 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.