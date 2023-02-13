Compound 24-Hour Volume Tops $23.74 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $47.79 or 0.00220840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $347.28 million and approximately $23.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00103097 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060495 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00060916 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.83338161 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $19,676,935.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

