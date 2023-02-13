UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00015693 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $1.92 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00420884 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000833 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017221 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.31978579 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,889,332.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.