CEEK VR Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $88.38 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11424217 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,051,524.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

