TomoChain (TOMO) One Day Volume Reaches $2.25 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. TomoChain has a total market cap of $34.12 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TomoChain has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001672 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,311,375 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

