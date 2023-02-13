Gas Price Hits $2.89 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Gas has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00013340 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $170.55 million and approximately $922,665.49 worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
