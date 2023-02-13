British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys £100,815 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Karen Guerra bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($36.72) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($121,186.44).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,087 ($37.11) on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,893 ($34.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.82). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,215.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,311.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The firm has a market cap of £69.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,295.74.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.69) per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About British American Tobacco

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BATS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.50) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,988 ($47.94).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

