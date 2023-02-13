British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys £100,815 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Karen Guerra bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($36.72) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($121,186.44).
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,087 ($37.11) on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,893 ($34.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.82). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,215.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,311.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The firm has a market cap of £69.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,295.74.
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.69) per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 115.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
Recommended Stories
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
- Can Rivian Ramp Up Production Before Its Cash Burns Up?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.