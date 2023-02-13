Oasis Network Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $407.08 million and $167.87 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,487.96 or 0.06876270 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00079982 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00028804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00060208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024603 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

