easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Buys 31 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 472 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £146.32 ($175.89).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 39 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($182.83).

On Monday, December 12th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 39 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($177.21).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 468.08 ($5.63) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 408.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of -4.32. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.77).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.01) target price on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 370 ($4.45) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.41) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.21) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 529.92 ($6.37).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

