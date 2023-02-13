Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $343,786.69

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $35.93 million and $343,786.69 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00203212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00071683 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00058485 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002690 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

