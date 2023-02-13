QuarkChain Trading Down 11.5% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $52.96 million and $233,485.67 worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

