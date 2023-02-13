CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.
CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CNP opened at $29.31 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.
