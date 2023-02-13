Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $33.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

