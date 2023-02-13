Oshkosh Co. (OSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Down 10.8 %

NYSE OSK opened at $90.31 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $117.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.