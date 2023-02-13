Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares in the company, valued at $41,070,450.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 169.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

