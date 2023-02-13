SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.
SunCoke Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 67.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.
SunCoke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:SXC opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $789.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
- Can Rivian Ramp Up Production Before Its Cash Burns Up?
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.