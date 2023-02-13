SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

SunCoke Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 67.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $789.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.