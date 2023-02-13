SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 1st

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 101.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

SLRC stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $819.36 million, a P/E ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

In other news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,415.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,415.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 48,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SLR Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

