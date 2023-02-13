Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BHLB opened at $30.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

