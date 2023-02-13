Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Fortis stock opened at C$55.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$65.26. The company has a market cap of C$26.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortis to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.92.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

