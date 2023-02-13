Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 2nd

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.5% per year over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $22.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $166.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.76. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.