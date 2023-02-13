Independent Bank Co. (IBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.92 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $482.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $34,688.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,680.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 92,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 123.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 68,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

