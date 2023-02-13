Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $66.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 173.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

