Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter worth $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 25.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

