Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
